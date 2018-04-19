Key-bearer of Ka’aba visits CCPO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The key bearer of Ka’aba Dr Saleh Zainul Abideen and his son Dr Abdul Rehman called on the CCPO Lahore at his office on Wednesday. Lauding the efforts of Lahore police against terrorism, the guests said that the sacrifices of the Lahore police against terrorism were unprecedented. CCPO termed their visit to his office a blessing.
