Thu April 19, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Key-bearer of Ka’aba visits CCPO

The key bearer of Ka’aba Dr Saleh Zainul Abideen and his son Dr Abdul Rehman called on the CCPO Lahore at his office on Wednesday. Lauding the efforts of Lahore police against terrorism, the guests said that the sacrifices of the Lahore police against terrorism were unprecedented. CCPO termed their visit to his office a blessing.

