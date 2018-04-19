NAB arrests three suspects in Rs11 billion land fraud case

Personnel of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons involved in a mega land fraud case.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said that during a series of raids, officials arrested a citizen, Hanif Lalani, Hyderabad office revenue Tapedar Ghulam Nabi Mallah, and Lyari City surveyor, Directorate of City Survey Hyderabad.

According to an investigation, the three played a criminal role in the usurpation of precious state land measuring 731 acres located at Deh Babar Bund, Taluka Thano Boola Khan, Jamshoro.

Lalalni was the alleged mastermind of the fraud. The other two accused, with Lalani’s connivance, committed offences like forgery and entering fake entries in the revenue record as well as preparing a bogus survey record, showing 731 acres of precious state land as private land. That land was later sold out to a housing scheme. The state was thus deprived of 731 acres valued at Rs11 billion in the open market. The accountability court in Karachi has granted physical custody of the suspects for nine days.

Cyber crime

Personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh arrested three men on various charges. The spokesman for the FIA Sindh said that the FIA’s Cyber Crime, Karachi, conducted a raid in Surjani Town and arrested Zaheer Abbas.

The accused had made a fake Facebook account in the name of a daughter of a complainant, and uploaded and shared objectionable pictures with friends and the family of the complainant with the sole intention to defame the woman with ulterior motives.

The spokesman said that during the crackdown, proofs had been retrieved from the accused and a case had been registered under the cyber crime law. Separately, the FIA’s Anti Human Trafficking Circle, Karachi, conducted a raid along Sharea Faisal and arrested proclaimed offender Sabhat Ali Zaheer, son of Riasat Ali, under an FIR lodged under Section 22(b) of the Emigration Ordinance 1979.

The accused had demanded and received a huge amount from a man for arranging an employment visa for Saudi Arabia, but he neither fulfilled his commitment nor returned the amount.

DMC West official held

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said that during a series of raids conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, Javed Qamar who is currently serving as director establishment of the DMC West Karachi, and Ramzan Solongi, PS to Secretary Local Government Javed Qamar, were arrested.

It has been alleged in an investigation against Qamaruddin Shaikh that he has been accumulating illegal assets by misusing his authority and corruption, all handled by Javed Qamar, a front man, on his behalf.

During a raid and a search operation conducted at the house of Qamar, cash, including foreign currency and bonds worth Rs20 million, was recovered from his possession. Also, documents of properties in the names of benamidars worth millions of rupees, accumulated out of illegally acquired corruption money, were found along with documents of fake firms made in names of benamidars for awarding contracts.

In another raid, Ramzan Solangi was arrested from his office, from whose possession huge amounts of cash and valuable assets, including bonds, documents of properties and gold bars, had been recovered. Solangi has been serving as PS to the local government secretary for over a decade and allegedly collecting monthly bribes from the DMCs, UCs and various local government entities.