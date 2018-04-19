Nawaz, Maryam arrive in London to see ailing Begum Kulsoom

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived in London on Wednesday night to visit the ex-premier's wife, who is undergoing treatment for cancer here. High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the former premier at London's Heathrow Airport.

Nawaz and Maryam will go to the hospital from the airport to inquire after Begum Kulsoom. Begum Kulsoom has been critically ill and admitted to a hospital for the past few days, a family spokesperson said.

"My mother is hospitalised again. Please remember her in your special prayers," wrote Maryam on Twitter before the flight. "I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you."

The father-daughter duo is set to return on April 22, 2018, as per their ticket information. Moreover, prior to departure, Maryam also tweeted that in case they are not granted an exemption from appearing in court, they will come back for the hearing. The next hearing of the case is on April 23.

Kulsoom, who has been in a London hospital for the past couple of days, was initially taken to the emergency room. However, her condition was said to have stabilised post-treatment. She is likely to remain hospitalised for her radiotherapy for another two weeks.