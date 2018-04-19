PML-N MNA, MPA, 40 others arrested for anti-judiciary remarks

KASUR: Police have arrested a PML-N MNA and an MPA for allegedly making derogatory speeches against the higher judiciary and establishment in a public rally.

Police had registered separate cases against MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar and 90 PML-N workers for allegedly using abusive language against the Supreme Court and security agencies during a rally.

According to police, the PML-N MNA was arrested from Kasur when he was trying to escape to Lahore. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location. MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari, Chairman Tehsil Council Haji Ayaz Ahmed and his deputy Ahmed Lateef have also surrendered.

PML-N MNA Sheikh Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari organised a rally after the Supreme Court banned former premier Nawaz Sharif from contesting elections for life. The PML-N leaders and workers used abusive language against the apex court and security agencies Friday (April 13).

The rally started from the Shahbaz Khan Road and culminated at Kashmir Chowk and protesters were not more than 100. The matter was highlighted in the media on which the higher authorities took notice and IG Punjab Captain Arif Nawaz (retd) ordered Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz for registration of an FIR against MNA, MPA and other party workers.

Police registered two cases against 90 people and arrested more than 40 people. The cases were registered on the applications of Maj Habib-ur-Rehman (retd) and Constable Abdul Rasheed. PML-N local leaders Nasir Mehmood Khan and Jamil Khan were on the forefront in using insulting language against the Supreme Court chief justice and security agencies, who were arrested by the Kasur police on Wednesday.

Reports of torture on these leaders were also received.

The DPO told this correspondent that a team has been constituted under the supervision SP investigation for arresting the remaining accused. He said the order of IGP would be implemented at all costs. The FIRs were registered under sections 166, 506, 341, 228, 109, 147 and 148 of the PPC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken strict notice of the Kasur protest and directed the PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against the party members involved in the protest.