Where’s the point?

This is to draw the attention of the Karachi University (KU) authorities to the lack of transportation system in KU. Students from all over the city come to the university. Some arrived at the university after changing more than one public bus. There is no reliable and adequate transport system available for students, which could provide a safe and comfortable journey to and from the university.

There are not enough shuttles that can accommodate thousands of students who are currently studying in the university while the drivers of auto rickshaws charge ask for high fares even for small routes. The university management should run buses within the university as well, that would take students from the main gates to their respective departments. This will save students from the agony of walking long distances under the scorching sun.

Samreen Zehra

Karachi