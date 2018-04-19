No parks, no recreation

This is to draw the attention of authorities concerned to the dearth of playgrounds in Malir. With the rise of childhood obesity, youth violence, and problems with school performance occurring in our community, we must ask parents, educators, and leaders take action to promote healthy activities in the community.

We know that children who are involved in physical activities lead a healthy lifestyle. According to medical research, children who play sports do better in school and develop cognitive skills that are positively linked to their academic performance. It is our responsibility to ensure that the next generation is as healthy as it can be by making more open play areas for children.

Neha Shirazi

Karachi