Uber, Elahi Group launch programme

KARACHI: Uber, the global smartphone app that offers safe, reliable and affordable transport options for riders and drivers, has joined hands with Elahi Group (EGC) to launch an innovative “Rickshaw Financing Programme” for Uber partner-drivers in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Uber aims at providing a solution for driver-partners who are unable to finance their own vehicle, it added.

With EGC’s “Vehicle Installment Programme”, the new and existing Uber driver-partners, especially those who do not have access to a vehicle or credit record, can pay down the cost of a rickshaw in affordable installments over a financing period of up to three years, it added.