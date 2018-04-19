Thu April 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

April 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Uber, Elahi Group launch programme

Uber, Elahi Group launch programme

KARACHI: Uber, the global smartphone app that offers safe, reliable and affordable transport options for riders and drivers, has joined hands with Elahi Group (EGC) to launch an innovative “Rickshaw Financing Programme” for Uber partner-drivers in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, Uber aims at providing a solution for driver-partners who are unable to finance their own vehicle, it added.

With EGC’s “Vehicle Installment Programme”, the new and existing Uber driver-partners, especially those who do not have access to a vehicle or credit record, can pay down the cost of a rickshaw in affordable installments over a financing period of up to three years, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar