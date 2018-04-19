Gold dips

Bengaluru : Gold prices slipped on Wednesday after rising for three straight sessions as the dollar held its gains on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data and equities edged up, whetting investor risk appetite.

"The announcement by China of new import tariffs on U.S. sorghum raised

concerns that a trade war was still a risk," analysts at ANZ said in a note,

adding, "This was mitigated by a stronger equity market in the United States, after the first batch of companies reported a solid of earnings for the first quarter."

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,344.06 per ounce at 0414 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery dipped 0.18 percent to $1,347.10 per ounce.

Gold prices surged to $1,365.23 per ounce last week, their highest since Jan. 25, on heightened tensions over Syria and U.S. sanctions on Russia.