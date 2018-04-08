Pakistan in talks to buy Russian air defence systems: Dastgir

MOSCOW: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has confirmed that Islamabad is in talks with Moscow on the issue of purchasing air defence systems, adding that Pakistan is interested in such weapons.

He said, “We are very much interested in a very wide range of the Russian weapons technology. We are in negotiations [on air defence systems], and once we conclude negotiations, we will be able to announce about them, Khan said in an interview.

Pakistan and Russia may reach an agreement on Islamabad’s purchasing Russian Su 35 jets in the next few years, the talks on the issue are in their early stages, he said.

Last February, a high ranking military official in Pakistan told Sputnik that Islamabad had no plans to buy the Su 35.

Concerning fighter aircraft Su 35 may be in the next few years that we will be able to reach that point we are in the beginning of negotiations now, the minister said answering a question.

Pakistan is interested in acquiring Russian T 90 tanks as a long term commitment instead of a single purchase, Pakistani Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday.

We are interested in tanks T 90, and it is not going to be a one time purchase, but it is going to be a long term commitment, Khan said.