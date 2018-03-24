Asian Beach Volleyball: Pakistan make winning start

LAHORE: Pakistan won its first 2 matches in the Asian U-19 Beach Volleyball Championship at Thailand on Friday.

The national U-19 beach volleyball team consisting of two players namely Zarnab and Afaq are participating in the Championship. The top two teams of this tournament will qualify for the Summer Youth Olympics being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October, 2018.

A total of 24 countries are participating in this tournament. Pakistan was placed in Group B with Cambodia and Qatar. Pakistan defeated both Qatar and Cambodia with a score of 2-0 sets each.

After winning two back-to-back matches, Pakistan has been declared No. 1 in its group and will play against Laos tomorrow morning and if Pakistan wins then will play in the evening against the winners of Oman and Japan.