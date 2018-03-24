Gujranwala DC's death being probed

GUJRANWALA: The authorities are yet to determine the cause of death of Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu after his body was found hanged on Thursday. According to latest information received by the Geo News, the data from Tipu's laptop and mobile phone has been obtained and investigations are under way. Samples collected from the body were forwarded to laboratory and a conclusive report on the cause of death will be issued after a report from the forensic lab is issued. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased's uncle Akram Tahir at Civil Lines Police Station.