9 killed, 29 hurt in Gujar Khan accident

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed and twenty nine others injured in a road accident near Gujar Khan on Monday.
According to details, the accident occurred after a truck attempted to overtake and collided with a passenger bus, private news channel reported.
The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital while fourteen critically wounded passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.
