Tue March 06, 2018
March 6, 2018

9 killed, 29 hurt in Gujar Khan accident

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people were killed and twenty nine others injured in a road accident near Gujar Khan on Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred after a truck attempted to overtake and collided with a passenger bus, private news channel reported.

The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital while fourteen critically wounded passengers were sent to Rawalpindi for treatment.

