JI concerned over delay in Fata reforms process

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Fata chapter has voiced concern over delay in passage of the proposed bill from Senate about reforms in the tribal region and warned of moving the Supreme Court if the legislation was not passed from the upper house of the parliament forthwith.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, JI Fata head Sardar Khan said that the delay in merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would increase sense of deprivation among the tribal people. He said that tribesmen were deprived of fundamental rights due to imposition of the Frontier Crimes Regulation.

Flanked by JI Fata general secretary Mohammad Rafiq Afridi, deputy secretary general Mohammad Hassan Shinwari, and JI tribal youth wing leader Farmanullah and others, Sardar Khan said the road infrastructure damaged during the prolonged militancy was yet to be rebuilt in Fata. He sought the representation of Fata in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the upcoming general elections.

The JI leader demanded the government to declare educational emergency in tribal agencies and rent buildings for schools in Fata. He said Rs1000 billion package should be announced for rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in the tribal region.

Sardar Khan demanded the Fata share in National Finance Commission (NFC) should be increased by seven percent to bring development and prosperity in tribal agencies.