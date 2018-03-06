Khursheed calls Shah Mehmood to discuss caretaker govt

Islamabad: As the incumbent government’s tenure is nearing its end, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has initiated consultation process with other opposition parties for the appointment of the caretaker government.

Khursheed Shah held telephonic contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and sought his suggestion for the caretaker prime minister to hold the general elections. It was agreed that the opposition will nominate their consensus name for the caretaker prime minister.

Sources said Shah Mehmood Qureshi told Khursheed Shah that he will get back to him after consultation with party leadership. It is expected that the opposition leader will hold the consultation with other opposition parties in next few days to come up with consensus names for the caretaker government.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khursheed Shah last month held initial consultation in this regard and decided to meet again after consultation with their respective allied parties.