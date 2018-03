Plenty of walkovers in Chairman JCSC Open Tennis

KARACHI: There were many walkovers in boys under-18 singles category in 1st Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship main round which showed lack of interest from young players.

Matches in three categories were played on the first day at PTF Complex, Islamabad, in which all the seeded players advanced to the next round.In boys singles under-18 category, Kamran Khan beat Hamid Ullah Yaqoob 6-1, 7-6(4); Saad Abjad beat Hamza Jawad 6-0, 6-0; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi got walkover against Muhammad Ahmad; Ahmad Kamil got walkover against Khalid Khan; Farman Shakeel beat Muhammad Hashamun 6-0, 6-0; Hasan Ali got walkover against Bakht Jamal Sajid; Moosa Chaudhry got walkover against Saad Irfan; Hamza Bin Rehan beat Hamza Imran 6-0, 6-3; Waleed Qureshi got walkover against Muhammad Farzamun; Zalan Khan got walkover against Idrees Saqib; M Abdullah got walkover against Qambar Hasnain; Subhan Bin Salik beat Huzair Khan 6-1, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Nalain Abbas 6-0, 6-2; while M Shoaib, Nauman Aftan, and Saqib Umar got byes.

In men’s singles, top seed Muhammad Abid beat Farhan Ullah 6-0, 6-0; Abbas Khan beat Shahid Afridi 6-3, 7-5; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Irfan Ullah (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Abdal Haider beat Barkat Ullah 7-6(8), 6-4; Heera Ashiq beat Hamza bin Rehan 7-5, 6-2; Zaid Mujahid beat Haris Irfan ul Haq 6-0, 6-3; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi beat Wakeel Khan (WC) 6-3, 6-1; M Shoaib beat Faizan Khurram 6-2, 6-4; Mudassir Murtaza beat Shaheen Mehmood 7-5, 6-2; Muhammad Bilal beat Ahmed Babar 2-6, 6-4, 6-3;

Nauman Aftab beat Shahzad (PAF) 7-6(1), 7-6(3); Muzammil Murtaza beat Ejaz Ahmad Khan 6-2, 6-0; Asadullah Khan beat Subhan bin Salik 6-1, 6-2; Ahmad Kamil beat Shakir Ullah 7-6(4), 6-3; Yousaf Khalil beat Aman Attique Khan 6-0, 6-4; Shahzad Khan beat Saqib Umar 6-2, 6-1.

In boys singles under-14 category, top seed Hamza Roman got bye; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Azan Ahmad Sajid 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Jawad got bye; Huzair Khan beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-2, 4-2; Farman Shakeel beat Hamza Asim 4-0, 4-0; Huzaifa Khan got bye; Ahmed Nael beat Hamid Ullah Yaqoob 4-1, 4-1; and Hasan Ali beat Kamran Khan 4-2, 5-3.