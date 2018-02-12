Man appeals to CJP for justice

LAKKI MARWAT: A father seeks justice for his son, who was killed by influential people of the area in Tetar Khel village of Lakki Marwat district on November 11, 2015.

Shaukat Ullah said that he has made several appeals to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to provide him justice for son, Engineer Muhammad Faizan, who was murdered by some influential people at their area.

He said that the killers of his son were giving threats to him and his family. He said that there were eye witnesses who were present at the time when his son was killed. FIR of this murder was lodged in Police Station Ghazni Khel but the killers have not been arrested so far.

He said that he along his family shifted to Rawalpindi due to their threats and living from hand to mouth. He said that he was not only aged person but also handicapped.

Shaukat Ullah said that he was seeking justice and has knocked all doors but in vain. Therefore, he once appealed to the CJP to provide him justice by arresting the culprits so that they may live peacefully.