PTI govt has failed to deliver, says ANP leader

CHARSADDA: The Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shazia Aurangzeb on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had failed to deliver in the province.

Speaking to the party women activists here, she believed the government had no plans for the welfare of the people. A number of women workers and members for the provincial council Shaheen Zameer and Salima Jehangir were also present. She said the PTI government had no interest in addressing the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shazia Aurangzeb said the ANP was the only party that had raised voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns on every forum. She hoped the ANP would win the next general election by a big margin and form government in the province.