Protesters demand party ticket for PPP’s ex-MPA

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers from the Hazara Division staged a protest on Sunday against the party decision not to allot ticket to a former member provincial assembly Dr Faiza Rasheed for the Senate election.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. The protesters demanded the Senate ticket for the former member provincial assembly Faiza Rasheed for the upcoming Senate election.

They believed Faiza was the most deserving candidate but the PPP leadership ignored her and allotted the party ticket to others for the March 3 Senate poll. The protesters said the party high command should have considered Faiza Rasheed for the Senate seat for her contribution to the party’s cause. They asked the party leaders to review the decision and allot the ticket to Dr Faiza Rasheed.