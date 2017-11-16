Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rain hits National T20 matches once again

Rain hits National T20 matches once again

KARACHI: The National T20 Cup matches at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, were again hit by rain on Wednesday. This was the second day on the trot when rain affected the matches.

The first game of the day, between Faisalabad and Lahore Whites, ended without any result with both sides taking one point.Faisalabad had reached 29-2 in 5.3 overs when rain stopped the play.

Sahibzada Farhan was batting on 14 and Asif Ali on one. The game had started at noon. The day-night outing between Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues was abandoned without a single ball being bowled.Both sides got one point each.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement