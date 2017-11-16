Rain hits National T20 matches once again

KARACHI: The National T20 Cup matches at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, were again hit by rain on Wednesday. This was the second day on the trot when rain affected the matches.

The first game of the day, between Faisalabad and Lahore Whites, ended without any result with both sides taking one point.Faisalabad had reached 29-2 in 5.3 overs when rain stopped the play.

Sahibzada Farhan was batting on 14 and Asif Ali on one. The game had started at noon. The day-night outing between Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues was abandoned without a single ball being bowled.Both sides got one point each.