Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gold steadies

Gold steadies

Bengaluru: Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited October consumer inflation data from the United States due later in the day for potential hints on the Federal Reserve´s monetary tightening policy.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,280.94 per ounce at 0658 GMT.

On Tuesday, gold touched $1,270.56, its lowest since Nov. 6, before recovering to close 0.2 percent higher.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.1 percent to $1,281.10. "Gold is still stuck in a tight range as traders are waiting for additional signals before taking any view," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"This (U.S. consumer inflation data) is one of the most important data, which could dictate sentiment leading into the next Fed meeting. Obviously, a rise in inflation is what the market is looking for but for now, it is taking a cautious approach," Hynes added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement