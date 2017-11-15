Absconder Imran appears in court

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and got bail in all the four cases being heard against him in connection with 2014 sit-in in Islamabad.

Imran, through his counsel, surrendered himself to the court. The court had issued his non-bailable warrant, declaring him a proclaimed offender for not appearing in a single hearing. The cases against Imran included an attack on the PTV building and parliament and the then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo. The bail in four cases was approved against Rs200,000 surety for each case. The hearing was adjourned till November 24.

Speaking to the media, Imran said the party was peacefully protesting [in 2014] for transparent elections but a terrorism case was lodged against them.