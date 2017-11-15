Won’t support Nawaz against institutions: Zardari

LAHORE: PPPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said former premier Nawaz Sharif should face courts, adding they can’t support him in a conspiracy for maligning the institutions and will not allow derailment of democracy for the sake of saving one person.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party will contest the next general elections on the basis of its ideology not electables and they should be held on time. He further said their target was not just winning the polls but they think far ahead of this.

Talking to party workers and Sarmad Hussain Rahi, son of former MPA from Faisalabad Dr Fazal Hussain Rahi, who joined the PPP on Tuesday, Bilawal said the PPP always relied on its ideology and strength of its stalwarts, not on electables. He said electables were not committed to any party and they switched loyalties every now and then but the PPP had a belief in its ideology and its power was concentrated in its workers.

Bilawal further said the PPP had always believed in the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution and its targets were not to win polls, but to deliver for the country in letter and spirit.

On the other hand, the people whose entire focus revolved around one constituency preferred to go with the tide and remain in power. He emphasised that party organisations were empowered to take any decision and all leaders had to abide by their instructions. He added no one was above the party organisation, no matter how noted figure he had been.