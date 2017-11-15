PMDC warns colleges against violating admission policy

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has warned medical and dental colleges against violating the 2016 Admission Regulations.

"Public and private colleges and universities have been told that admissions to MBBS and BDS courses shall be governed by the Admission Regulations 2016, vide S.R.O.1003 (1) 2016 dated 27th October, 2016 (admissions, house job and internship regulations, 2016).

The Council in its recent meeting unanimously decided that no medical and dental college can work in violation with the law and that PMDC shall not tolerate any violation of the rules and regulations and set criteria," PMDC President Prof Shabir Lehri told reporters here on Tuesday. The PMDC president said the Council in its 156th session had shown serious concerns about the admission of students in medical and dental colleges prior to the timeframe given by the PMDC.

He said the council noted that majority of private medical and dental colleges had advertised in the newspapers and admitted students before 31 October and that too before the completion of admission process of public medical and dental colleges in violation of rules.

"On repeated requests of private medical and dental colleges for fee hike up to Rs1.3 million, the council after several meetings with the PAMI sent recommendation to the health ministry for fee increase of Rs0.8 million in private medical and dental colleges but the council after taking notice of the private medical colleges decided to cancel the recommendations of fee hike. Now as per the admission policy 2016, the fee of medical dental college shall be Rs642,000 only," he said.

The PMDC president said the regulator had always tried to safeguard the interest of all public and private institutions but any institution violating the rules and criteria of PMDC would be dealt with strictly.

He asked the students, their parents and institutions to strictly follow the centralised provincial and regional admission and entry test policy described in the SRO and all other decisions taken by the PMDC.

"Any admission taken or granted against these regulations shall be considered a violation of the PMDC rules and shall not be registered by affiliating university and PMDC. The violating institution shall be penalised under the PMDC Ordinance 1962," he said, adding that the tuition fee would the same as mentioned in the regulations.