DG Rangers XI win inter-district hockey tournament

KARACHI: DG Rangers XI defeated District West by 2-1 to win the DG Rangers inter-district hockey tournament at KHA hockey complex here on Tuesday.

Both the teams showcased their skills in front of a packed stadium.Shahbaz Irqam and Abbas Haider netted one goal each for DG Rangers XI, while Shahzad Hanif scored for District West.

DG Rangers Maj Gen M Saeed and CEO AO clinic Dr Junaid Ali Shah distributed the awards.The winning team got Rs500,000 along with the trophy, while the runners-up received Rs250,000.

The man of the final Abbas Haider got Rs5,000. Mansoor Ali and Haseem Khan got Rs50,000 each for being the best goalkeeper and the man of the tournament, respectively.

The DG Rangers applauded the efforts of the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) in organising the tournament which could serve as a platform for young players.He said that the country has talent which needs to be nourished.The DG Rangers added that they were planning to establish a girls’ hockey academy in association with KHA.