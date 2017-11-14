Official vows steps to resolve problems of custom agents

PESHAWAR: The collector Customs has assured the Frontier Customs Agents Group (FCAG) of steps to resolve the problems of customs agents.

The assurance was given at a meeting between Collector Customs Gul Rehman Khan Marwat and FCAG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi here. They discussed the problems being faced by agents at the Peshawar Dry Port, Torkham, Customs Stations, Bacha Khan International Airport.

The Customs collector said that recommendation from agents would be welcomed for expediting export and imports. He said that Pakistan Railways would also be consulted to help resolve the problems of the agents.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi informed the official of the harassment of traders by government officials that affected trade activities.