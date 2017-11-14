LHC seeks response from Imran, Nawaz, Zardari, others on foreign assets

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought on Monday responses from 64 politicians, including PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, over their foreign assets, Geo News reported.

All the listed politicians have been given time until December 7 to submit their responses on ownership of assets abroad. The directives were issued during a hearing by Justice Mamoon Rashid. The request seeking details on foreign assets was submitted by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafri.

According to the petitioner, 64 political leaders, including Nawaz, Imran and Zardari, have not submitted details of their foreign assets. He stated some politicians have responded in this connection while others have not. As per the petitioner, the respondent politicians had transferred millions of dollars to foreign countries through money-laundering, causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

He stated these politicians had not yet submitted to the court their affidavits regarding alleged money-laundering despite repeated court orders. Moreover, Jafri said Pakistanwould have no need to get foreign loans if assets of the politicians were brought back to the country to return debt.

Therefore, on Monday’s hearing, the bench issued directives, seeking responses by December 7. The lawyer had filed this petition originally in 1996 against 26 political leaders. However, he later amended it, adding more names of politicians to it.