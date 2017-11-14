Garton extends Sussex stay

LONDON: England call-up George Garton has signed a new two-year contract extension with Sussex that will keep him at the south coast county until the end of the 2020 season, it was announced on Monday.

Left-arm paceman Garton is one of the rising stars of the English game and, despite having played just nine first-class matches, he was drafted into England’s Ashes squad in Australia for their final warm-up as cover for the injured Jake Ball.

The 20-year-old recorded his best first-class figures of three for 20 in Sussex’s penultimate County Championship match last season against Durham in September.“I’m delighted to have signed an extension at Sussex,” said Garton. “Having come through the system since the Under-10s, it’s great to be part of such a great club and a very strong squad which can hopefully push for trophies in the next few years.”

Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield added: “George has pace, which is a valuable asset, and his white ball skills are developing quickly.“He has come through our system since he was a young lad and we want to make sure he continues to grow and fulfil his potential and cricketing aspirations with us.”