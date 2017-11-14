Farewell

A farewell ceremony was held by the Pakistan Railways officials in the honour of Chief Commercial Manager Facilitation Younis Rehman who has retired after reaching the superannuation age. Officials, including traffic and commercial, mechanical, electrical, engineering and medical attended the ceremony. Younis Rehman had been providing services in different divisions of Pakistan Railways.

The officials paid tribute to him. At the end of the ceremony, Younis Rehman was awarded shield by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javaid Anwar.