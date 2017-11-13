Mon November 13, 2017
November 13, 2017

Mashkoor Hussain Yaad’s funeral today

LAHORE: Renowned writer, poet and educationist Mashkoor Hussain Yaad, 90, passed away on Saturday.  As the children of the deceased are abroad, his Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today (Monday) in Pir Ghalib Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road, Samanabad.  He served as a professor of Urdu at the Government College Lahore. He fell ill on Friday and later died. He wrote many books.

