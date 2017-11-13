Mashkoor Hussain Yaad’s funeral today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Renowned writer, poet and educationist Mashkoor Hussain Yaad, 90, passed away on Saturday. As the children of the deceased are abroad, his Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today (Monday) in Pir Ghalib Colony, Nadeem Shaheed Road, Samanabad. He served as a professor of Urdu at the Government College Lahore. He fell ill on Friday and later died. He wrote many books.
