KP CM uses helicopter more than one uses rickshaw, says Muqam

MALAKAND: Adviser to Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Engineer Ameer Muqam has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has used the official helicopter more than one uses a rickshaw.

Talking to media persons in Malakand Agency and addressing a public rally in Swat on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who has been making tall claims of reforms, should tell the people what changes his party-led KP government has brought for well being of the people of the province.

Ameer Muqam said that the PTI chief, who always seems to advising others, failed to respond to the allegations of his party leader Ayesha Gulalai against him. Silence of Imran over allegations of Gulalai reveals that there was somewhat truth in blames leveled against him, he added. He said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) of the year 2002 could not be formed again in the province.

The adviser to the PM said that the KP people were confused as they lag behind in development process due to poor policies of the PTI government. He said that Imran Khan should not deceive the youth of the province and take steps for their welfare instead of tall claims and verbal pledges.

He said that Imran Khan was using the youth for a negative purpose, adding that PTI’s job was to create chaos in the country only and thus the party should be called the Pakistan Tehreek-e-‘Fasaad’ (chaos) instead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (justice).

The PML-N leader said that PTI couldn’t teach the youth anything other than sit-ins. He claimed that PML-N will form the next government in the province. Ameer Muqam said that Nawaz Sharif is the real leader and wellwisher of the masses, and they have also attached their hopes to him.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the national security, development and stability are directly linked to the rule of law and continuity of democracy. Talking to the PML-N office-barriers in Lahore, Saad said that the government attaches top priority to safeguarding the Constitution. He said that the credit of CPEC, overcoming of loadshedding, restoration of peace in Karachi, and national security goes to the PML-N government.