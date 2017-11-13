Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am a student of Bachelor of Business & Commerce. After this degree, I want to do Master in Professional Accounting from Australia. I have done O and A-levels plus CAT and few papers of ACCA and HND in Business and Management from UK. (Amjad Abbassi, Lahore)

A: The best option will be to send them your full CV and seek their advice. You may be eligible for certain exemptions and only they can tell you to go about doing your professional qualification or opt for a particular masters’ programme.

Q2: I have done BE Electronics from Iqra University, Islamabad with CGPA 2.69. Can you please tell me which subject I should choose for doing an MSc and from which institution? How I can get scholarship for foreign study? (Engr Muhammad Taha Iqbal, Islamabad)

A: I would strongly recommend that you look at doing your postgraduate in Telecommunications or Control Systems with this CGPA you are looking towards Eastern European countries such as Hungry, Sweden and Latvia. All offer very affordable fee and living conditions and the medium of teaching is English. Following your graduation you have promising chances of getting work permit if you do well.

Q3: I have done my FSc from Chanab College, Islamabad having 716/1100 i.e., 65 percent. I've got some interest in biology and I want to do BS in Biology. I wanted to know

in which field I should go or which one is the best for me. Also I wanted to know which university is best for these subjects. (Elif Danizer, Karachi)

A: Keeping in view your academic qualification and interest I suggest you should choose from one of Biology’s emerging sub specialism, including Biochemistry, Medical Microbiology etc. I think UK would be a better destination.

Q4: I am currently completing my BS Hons in Biology and I’m looking towards doing a post-graduation. Can you please advise me an emerging subspecialisation? (Muhammad Adil Israr, Multan).

A: There are a number of specialisms that you can opt for after completing your BS Hons in Biological Sciences. However, the two most prominent and emerging areas would be Molecular Biology or Genetics. Both of these courses can be combined with Microbiology, Biochemistry and Pathology which you can then look at doing a further PhD and your research.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).