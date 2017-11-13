Shan’s blitz helps Islamabad win Rawalpindi thriller

KARACHI: Test opener Shan Masood hammered solid 52-ball 83 to enable Islamabad to record a thrilling two-run victory over Rawalpindi on the second day of the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Shan enabled Islamabad to pile up 175-4.

Rawalpindi were restricted to 173-5. Rawalpindi needed 18 to win from the last over bowled by Test discard Rahat Ali and four off the last ball, but Nasir Nawaz (20*), an under-19 player from South Waziristan, managed only a single.

After being invited to bat in the day-night game, the left-handed Shan, who smashed 12 fours and one six in his solid knock, put on 61 runs off 37 balls for the opening stand with Nauman Anwar, who fell after scoring 17-ball 33. Nauman hit five fours and one six. Shan added 49 off 30 balls for the third wicket with left-hander Saad Ali (22). Saad hit three fours from 16 deliveries.

Skipper Zohaib Ahmed scored run-a-ball 18 with one six and one four. Test pacer Mohammad Abbas got 2-32.

Rawalpindi did a fine job but at the end failed to achieve the target. After losing Ahsan Ali (4) cheaply, skipper Umar Amin (56) and Zain Abbas (33) added 81 off 56 balls for the second wicket to keep them in the hunt. Umar struck eight fours and two sixes in his superb 36-ball innings. Zain hammered one six and three fours from 32 balls.

A few quick wickets fell at that stage, reducing Rawalpindi to 119-5. They needed 57 runs off only 25 deliveries at that stage.

However, superb power-hitting by international Mohammad Nawaz (43*) and Nasir Nawaz brought their side very close to their target. They eventually failed to cross the finish line.

Nawaz smashed three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten quick-fire 23-ball knock. Nasir, who unsettled Rahat (0-40) in the last over by hitting him for one six and one four, faced only 12 balls.

Tall international left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan was the pick of the bowlers with 2-31. Umar Gul (1-41) and spinner Raza Hasan (1-35) were the other successful bowlers.

Shan was declared man of the match.

Earlier in the day, FATA defeated former two-time champions Peshawar by six wickets thanks to fine batting from left-handed batsman Awais Zia.

Awais, who has played five T20 internationals for Pakistan, hammered 50 off 32 deliveries to enable FATA to achieve the 165-run target with seven balls to spare for the loss of four wickets. They had restricted Peshawar to 164-6 thanks to fine bowling by fast bowler Ahmed Jamal (2-30) and spinner Usama (2-24).

Having been asked to bat first, Peshawar failed to build any significant partnership although it was a placid track.

Musadiq Ahmed, coming at No6, was the only batsman who played with authority, scoring an unbeaten quick-fire 51 off only 27 balls to take Peshawar to a reasonable total. Musadiq hammered five fours and three sixes in his sparkling knock.

Naved Yasin made a fine effort in the middle order by scoring 26-ball 30 with four fours. Opener Israrullah (28) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (22) were the other main scorers.

Awais and Mukhtar Ahmed (21) provided a brisk 56 runs start off only 24 balls to build a solid foundation for FATA.

Mukhtar, who fell first, struck two sixes and two fours in his 12-ball knock.

Awais took the centre-stage and hammered eight fours and one six in his gritty knock before being removed by spinner Zohaib Khan.

Skipper Hammad Azam (38*) and Khushdil Shah (24) then put on 53 off 44 balls for the fourth wicket stand to bring their side close to victory.

Khushdil, who was bowled by Test pacer Sohail Khan, smacked one four from 29 balls.

Hammad and Sohail Akhtar (11*) then took their side home. Hammad struck three sixes and one four in his 27-ball knock. Akhtar hit one six and one four in his six-ball effort.

Sohail Khan, Imran Khan Senior, Kashif Bhatti and Zohaib Khan got one wicket each.

Awais was declared man of the match.

“It was an easy pitch to bat on. First Mukhtar set up momentum and after his fall I went after the ball,” Awais said in the post-match talks.

On Monday (today), Lahore Blues face Faisalabad and Karachi Whites meet Lahore Whites.