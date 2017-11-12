Development in Ghotki

Ghotki is one of the largest districts of Pakistan and it contributes a lot to the country’s economy. But it is unfortunate that its residents are deprived of basic facilities, including access to clean water, quality education, etc. The district itself is in a deplorable condition. Government school buildings are unsafe and dangerous, and can collapse any time. This is because of the greed of those in charge with governance since they do not allocate required funds to schools’ administration and draw the money for their own personal reasons. What is the government doing to keep a check on such discrepancies?

The authorities ought to start development work in the district. Special attention should be given to construction and repair of roads and school buildings. At present, road from Mirpur Mathelo to Pir Pakhorai is in a bad state. Multiple potholes on the road have lead to fatal accidents. Roughness of the road also affects vehicle structures and driving speed. Almost every road user complains about high maintenance cost of vehicles. The chief minister of Sindh must take action and give proper rights to the people of Ghotki.

Chanesar Mahar ( Jamal Faqeer Mahar )