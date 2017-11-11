Damaged school building in Landikotal endangers students’ lives

LANDIKOTAL: The missing facilities and dilapidated structure of a state-run high school has not only put lives of students in danger but also forced many of them to get admission in private schools in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber Agency.

Ihsan Shah Afridi, the principal of Government High School Muhammad Khan Killay, said that it was established as a primary school in 1942.

He said it was upgraded to middle school in 1958. “In the initial stage, the school attracted a good number of students in the early 1960s and was considered the best school in the area,” he recalled.

He said that with the efforts of local elders and officials, the school was upgraded to high school in 1969.

He said they had more than 1,000 students enrolled in the primary and high sections, but dropouts started due to lack of attention from the government officials and unfavourable security situation after the 9/11 attacks. However, he said security situation improved in the past few years ago and they now feel safe in the school.

“Unknown miscreants blew up the school with explosives in 2010. The blast severely damaged the school structure and two classrooms and a stockroom were completely destroyed,” the principal explained.

He said that furniture, school record and technical items were also destroyed in the blast. “The school remained closed for some time. When it was reopened, students hesitated to come to the school. With the hectic efforts of our staff members and local elders, students were convinced to come to school,” he said.

School Principal Ihsan Shah Afridi feared the school building could collapse as it was dilapidated and in urgent need of repairs. He asked the government to take his advice seriously and bulldoze the old building and construct a new two-storey one.

He said Agency Education Officer was informed about the pitiable condition of the school building and missing facilities and he had also promised to do the needful.

The students of grade nine and 10th grade were seen sitting on bricks as most of the chairs and tables had been broken in the blast. The window and doors without pane of glass were covered with carton paper to avoid the cold.