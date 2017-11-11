Two killed, 10 injured in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed while 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident on Dera Ismail Khan-Chashma Road on Friday.

It was learnt that a passenger vehicle was heading to Rawalpindi from Quetta when the driver lost control over the steering wheel and the vehicle overturned on DI Khan-Chasham Road. As a result, two persons, identified as Saad Iqbal and driver Said Najmur Raza, were killed instantly while 10 other passengers sustained injuries.

The officials of the Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured, including Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Akbar, Gulzar Ahmad, Imtiaz, Sajid, Khurram and Awal Din, to the District Headquarters Hospital, DI Khan.