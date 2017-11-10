DIG among three cops martyred in Quetta suicide blast

QUETTA: At least three policemen, including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hamid Shakeel, were martyred in a suicide blast at Chaman Housing Scheme in Quetta on Thursday.Baluchistan was rocked by a series of attacks late last year that claimed over 180 lives and raised concerns about a growing militant presence, including fighters affiliated with Islamic State, which has claimed several bombings in the province. The violence has raised concerns about security for projects in the $57 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Three individuals have embraced martyrdom including (Deputy Inspector General) Hamid Shakeel and his driver," provincial government spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar told Reuters. A spokesman for the Tehreek-e-Taliban, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shakeel was on his way to work in Quetta when the suicide bomber intercepted his vehicle, Baluchistan police Inspector General Moazzam Jah told Reuters. One other police officer was martyred and three officials were seriously wounded, he added.

Attacks on security officials in Balochistan have accelerated, with four suicide bombings and one armed attack targeting police in the past six months. President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta. Both the leaders expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

They directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured. They paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism. They underscored that the whole nation is united in the war against terrorism and it will continue till elimination of the last terrorist from our soil.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal also condemned the attack. He expressed heartfelt condolences over loss of lives in the blast and expressed sympathies with bereaved families. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condemned the attack and praised contributions of police and other law enforcement agencies for peace in the country. The army chief said sacrifices like DIG Hamid shall not go waste, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet. – Agencies

Munir Khan Afridi adds from Bara: A soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred when Afghanistan-based militants stormed a check post in Rajgal area in Tirah valley of Khyber Agency, official sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that several militants attacked the newly- established check post with heavy weapons early in the day. They added that Sepoy Muhammad Ilyas was martyred in the attack. The sources said that five militants were killed and four others injured in the subsequent exchange of fire.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said through a press release that terrorists opened fire at multiple places at the newly established Pakistani posts in Rajgal valley, exploiting the absence of any control in Afghan border areas. It added that the Pakistan Army responded effectively and there were reports of five terrorists killed and four injured.

Soon after the clash, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation against the militants, but there was no information about any arrest. The sources said the fleeing militants took away the bodies and their injured colleagues to Afghanistan.

There have been other cross-border attacks as well in recent months. Naib Subedar Azhar Ali was martyred on Oct 3 when Afghanistan-based terrorists fired at Pakistani soldiers at an area recently cleared by them near the Mustil Pass that leads to Rajgal valley.

On September 23, Lieutenant Arsalan Alam was martyred in a similar cross-border firing incident targeting a border post in Rajgal. The Pakistan Army announced in August that Operation Khyber-4 had been completed by clearing Rajgal valley of militants and 91 checkposts had been established to stop infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan.