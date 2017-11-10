Aqeel, Shahzad, Muzammil, Abid in tennis semis

KARACHI: Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid cruised into the semi-finals of men’s singles event in Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

Fifth seed Muzammil produced a major upset when he eliminated third seed Heera Ashiq 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Both the players played good tennis and Muzammil won both the sets at tie break by playing some powerful shots down the lines.Muzammil will face second seed Muhammad Abid in the semi-finals. Second seed Abid outplayed Aman Attique 6-0, 6-2.

Top seed Aqeel Khan brushed off Muhammad Shoaib 6-1, 6-1. Aqeel will face fourth seed Shahzad Khan who won his encounter against Mudassar Murtaza 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Noor Malik and Ushna Suhail qualified for the semi-finals in ladies singles. Yousaf Khan, Hamza Bin Rehan, Talah Bin Asif and Muhammad Shoaib moved into the semi-finals in boys under-18 singles event.