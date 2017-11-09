Siraj asks Sharifs to forego ego, shun anti-judiciary campaign

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the Sharif family that it was time they should forego their ego, accept the court decision and stop campaigning against the judiciary. Had the court verdict been in their favour, the Sharif family would have been jubilant and celebrating, he said while addressing the JI central leadership at Mansoora Wednesday. He said none of the rulers in country’s history had accepted judicial verdict against them. However, he said there was a change in the judiciary and the nation stood behind an independent judiciary now.

Sirajul Haq said the JI was awaiting the accountability of all those named in the Panama Leaks and those who had devoured huge loans. He said the corrupt politics had weakened the democratic system. However, he said any attempt to pit the parliament against the judiciary would be futile. He said the Sharif family was facing the consequences of their wrongdoings. He said the rulers had plunged Pakistan into the present crises as they had been exploiting their political power only to amass wealth and build their private businesses. Besides, the dynastic politics in the parties was a poison for democracy.

Had there been true democracy in these political parties, the country would never have to face the present situation, he added. He said the political parties were in the control of people having dictatorial outlook and they thought themselves indispensable for the party. He said the government was not sincere in electoral reforms and the ruling party’s MNAs mostly remained absent from the National Assembly.

Had the government been sincere, it would have forced its MNAs to be present in the House. He stressed that electoral reforms must be ensured before the 2018 elections and the Election Commission must take it upon itself to comply with its code of conduct in helping people getting rid of plunderers dominating the political scene.