Thu November 09, 2017
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

Larkana win Inter-District Judo Championship

KARACHI: Larkana emerged triumphant in the second edition of the Sindh Inter-District Judo Championship 2017 which concluded here at the Dewa Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal the other day.

Sanghar ended as the runners-up and Mirpurkhus stood third in the two-day event which was organised by the Sindh Judo Association (SJA) in collaboration with the Sindh Sports Board (SSB).

A total of 24 players from six districts participated in the championship. Larkana accumulated 36 points as they secured two gold medals and one bronze. There was a fierce fight for the top slot between Larkana and Sanghar districts with one point separating the two outfits. Sanghar had to be content with the second position with a tally of 35 points as they claimed a gold medal besides two silver medals.

Mirpurkhas earned 15 points by winning three bronze medals to take the third position. Hyderabad was relegated to the fourth slot with an aggregate of 10 points. Sukkur and Nawabshah jointly shared the fifth position in the table by winning a bronze medal each.Contests were held in 50 kg, 56 kg and open weight categories. Mohammad Ali performed the duties of chief referee.

