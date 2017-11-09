PSB to audit swimming federation’s accounts

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to conduct audit of the Pakistan Swimming Federation’s (PSF) accounts for the last ten years on the directives of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

The Board has also directed the PSF to immediately postpone the National Junior Age-Group Swimming Championship which it has scheduled in Karachi from November 10-12. The issues were discussed in the Senate Standing Committee meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday. Soon after the meeting the PSB wrote a letter to the PSF, advising it to prepare for the audit and postpone the championship.

“Please note that on the direction of the senate standing committee on IPC PSB is required to conduct audit of the accounts of the PSF for the last ten years. All the relevant records, documents may be made readily available to enable the PSB to accomplish the assignment. The date to start the audit may be intimated at the earliest,” the PSB said in a letter to PSF.

The PSB has also asked the PSF to provide details of the training camps organised by it at its own expenses during the last eight years, details of money recovered from sportspersons (in addition to the government grant) for participation in international events during the last eight years and the plan chalked out by the PSF for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“Subsequently this preparation will lead to participation in Olympic Games 2020,” the letter said. The PSF was further advised to furnish details of the amount it received through sponsorship during the last eight years and the details of foreign tours made by its office-bearers and coaches during its last two tenures.

“The above mentioned information may be presented personally by the PSF president to the federal minister for IPC, who is also president of PSB, in a meeting to be held on November 15 at 11am at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad,” the letter said.

“Reportedly mostly school examinations fall in November and December. Moreover, due to dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the swimming pools have been closed for two months and the participation of KP side will be merely a token,” the letter said.

“And due to start of winter swimming activities and training are closed in Punjab, KP, Balochistan and other regions except Sindh. This concern has been shown by the concerned quarters,” the letter said.

“You are, therefore, advised to ensure postponement of the championship and confirm compliance by a return email. In case of non-compliance the PSB reserves the right to take appropriate action against the federation,” the Board warned.

The letter further said that the senate committee expressed its concerns on holding the championship in these dates.This correspondent tried to contact PSF President Major (retd) Majid Waseem but he did not receive the calls.