Early elections part of democracy, says Imran

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said his party was seeking early elections which was part of the democratic process.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said elections were a few months away and the PTI will form the next government.

He said in future the people of Pakistan will never allow anyone to commit corruption.

Taking a jibe at the deposed prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said an accused was being given protocol of 40 vehicles and was permitted to stay and hold meetings at the Punjab House.

Imran said the masses cast votes in elections and judges hold accountability.

He said the promised

change had already come in Pakistan. Imran said people remembered only those who worked for their betterment.

He said a few politicians come into politics for the sake of personal interests but people hated them. He said Nawaz and Zardari always played for themselves but never for the country.

“Where did they stand before coming into power? What did they do with the money that belongs to the people?

“We have to make the country stand on its own; we are not to bow before anyone or ask for loans,” he said. The one who lends you money takes your freedom in return, he said.

He criticised the ruling PML-N government and the Sharif family for evading accountability and creating a rift among the institutions.

He also questioned how the PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had multiplied their assets despite humble backgrounds.

Imran Khan asked his supporters to protest against the corrupt politicians, including the Sharif family, to save the future of the country.

“Our judiciary has stood up and is giving verdicts on merit. Pakistan Army’s two officials in the Panama case JIT were appointed on merit,” he added.

He said the judiciary and Pakistan Army were being attacked to save a corrupt person. Imran Khan said if the rulers tried to weaken the country to save their theft, then the whole nation will be on the roads.

Imran said Pakistan would have got LNG at cheaper rates had it pursued the gas pipeline project with Iran.

“But the ones who provided us loans did not allow us to take gas from Iran.”

Khan vowed that if his party came into power, he will design a new policy to rid 100 million downtrodden Pakistanis of poverty. He assured that the foreign policy in the new Pakistan will be made in the best interest of the nation adding that a country in debt could not be free to make its policies.

He promised to improve the environment in the country by growing more trees like in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He outlined the priorities of the PTI if it came into power in the next elections.

Imran Khan talked about the rising poverty, unemployment and insufficient facilities in public hospitals.

He said Khawaja Muhammad Asif had said that the Pakistani masses will forget the PanamaLeaks but it did not happen. He also termed Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal the biggest fraudster in the country.

Imran Khan said Nawaz Sharif had said that if they apprehended corrupt people, then the country’s progress will stop.

He said there was death sentence in China for committing corruption and whosever committed corruption of over 5 million was handed down death.

He said 313 ministers were arrested in China in three years over corruption.

Imran Khan said loans were returned while imposing taxes on the masses. He said Rs35 was taken as tax on per liter petrol and there was 50 percent tax on per liter diesel.

On this occasion, former district nazim Attock Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq along with MNA Zain Elahi and Attock District Chairperson Dr Irum Wasim announced their joining the PTI.