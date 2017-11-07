Two cops shot dead in Mardan

MARDAN: Two policemen were gunned down in the limits of Shergarh Police Station on Monday, a police officer said. District Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmed told The News that on a tip-off, a police party had established a checkpoint near Mardan-Malakand boundary in the limits of Shergarh Police Station. The DPO added that two people, when signalled to stop on the road, fired at the policemen. As a result, hawaldar Shahbaz and constable Mohammad Nawaz died on the spot while the killers escaped after committing the crime. The DPO added that soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation but no-one was arrested. The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital at Takht Bhai for autopsy. The police registered a case against and started investigation.