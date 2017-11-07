Seminar on prevention

National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one day seminar titled ‘Prevention of Breast Cancer and Our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with NORI Hospital, says a press release.

Dr. Humaira Mehmood, cancer specialist, NORI Hospital, was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, girls guide, NGOs, students, other stakeholders and large number of women attended the seminar.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, in his message said that in Pakistan, the ratio of breast cancer is spreading. The government is well aware of this problem and taken several steps to overcome this disease among which awareness of women is most important.

Print and electronic media can play important role in this regard. Half of the population is consist of women. Breast Cancer is an International issue. World Health Organization in collaboration with respective governments and civil society is working on women health. It is very necessary to spread awareness in far-flung areas to save the lives of common-women. According to expert’s reports, environmental pollution is also another reason of women breast cancer, therefore, safe environment is also necessary to prevent this disease. Now, this disease can be cured.

Government of Pakistan through Bait-ul-Mal, Islamabad is providing medical faculties to cure the affected women. In the hospitals under the Atomic Energy Commission of Pakistan, treatment is given through laser radiation. In Federal Capital Territory, NORI Hospital is also working for curing breast cancer. But there is dire need to spread awareness so that people may get maximum benefit.

Dr. Humaira Mehmood and other prominent speakers said in their lectures that every year 40,000 women die due to breast cancer in Pakistan.