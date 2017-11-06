Nawaz responsible for bringing country to critical juncture: Aitzaz

LAHORE: PPP’s senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan accused the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of bringing Pakistan to a critical juncture.

He said the PPP wants indiscriminate accountability and same principles being followed in Sindh should be followed in Punjab. He said the principles implemented against the PPP leaders should also be implemented against the PML-N leaders. He (Nawaz) has ridiculed the country’s legal system by not abiding by the NAB’s laws, Ahsan lashed out at the PML-N president while addressing a gathering in Lahore on Sunday. He said former president Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani had set a better precedent by obtaining bail.

Aitzaz blamed NAB for neither arresting Nawaz nor putting his name on the ECL. Nawaz was disqualified due to holding a valid ‘Iqama’ which is a document issued to employees of a foreign company, he added. He could not be the prime minister of Pakistan and employed by a foreign company simultaneously.

He claimed that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also hold work permits of a foreign country. He alleged that Pakistan’s decisions are being made in London. He said the Volume 10 should be shown to Nawaz if he demands that and whatever application is moved by the former premier should be accepted and time and adjournments should also be given to him but there should be no discrimination between Sindhi and Punjabi and between the PPP and the PML-N.

He said if the Sharif family presents all documentary evidence and income tax returns from 1988 to 2017, then we will also say Nawaz is saying right. He said if Nawaz will try to secure verdict in his favour while threatening the courts, then it will not happen.