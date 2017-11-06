Opposition wants to sabotage Senate elections by staging sit-ins: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurengzeb, said Sunday the opposition wants to sabotage Senate elections by staging sit-ins.

In a strong rejoinder to Imran Khan's rhetoric at a public rally Sunday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief would remain empty handed in 2018 general elections. She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gave the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to PTI in charity.

She said that instead of lying everyday unabashedly, Imran should account for his lies in the Supreme Court and present himself in the anti-terrorist court from which he had been running away.

In a statement issued here, the minister asked as to how a person, who gambled with the party funds and donations, could fill the national exchequer. She observed that Imran Khan indulged in corruption even while running the tree plantation campaign.

Challenging the democratic credentials of Imran Khan, Marriyum said that in 2014, he came to have the assemblies dissolved but returned after attacking Parliament. His statement to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was very regrettable, she added.

The minister asked Imran to unlock the KP Ehtesab Commission, answer the questions posed by Ayesha Gulalai and also to let the people know the fate of Bank of Khyber scandal. Responding to Imran's repeated rhetoric about NRO, she said that now there would be only one NRO of the people as a result of which he would have to leave the country.

Marriyum castigating Imran for his persistent lies, asked if he did not have fear of God. Referring to the new wave of his public rallies she questioned," Is it not so that they are a new installment of the third sit-in?"