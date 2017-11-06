Man held for SHC bomb hoax call says it was a joke

The District South police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect who made the hoax bomb call to the Sindh High Court three days ago, from Sawan Goth.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Javed Akbar Riaz stated that the team investigating the incident traced the call’s location to Sawan Goth in Gadap Town, situated in District Malir.

The police then carried out a raid and arrested the man, identified as Pir Bux, added SSP Riaz. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have made the call “as a joke”. The police also collected the call record from Madadgar 15 since it could prove helpful in further investigation, added the police official.

Requesting the citizens to not make prank calls to the police’s helpline, as they create a sense of panic in the public, SSP Riaz warned that whosoever made such calls the would be dealt with sternly and strict legal action would be taken against them.

Further investigations are underway.

It was on November 3, at around 2:50pm, that the Madadgar 15 received an anonymous call informing the police of a bomb having been planted inside the Sindh High Court’s premises. A Bomb Disposal Squad team was immediately summoned.

After inspecting the premises thoroughly, officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad declared the building clear at around 4:20pm. Later, a first information report was registered at the Preedy police station under sections of the Telegraph Act and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.