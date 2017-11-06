Siraj urges ulema to join hands against corruption

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has urged the religious scholars and Ulema to come forward and play their role in uniting and motivating the nation to oust the corrupt mafia ruling the country and make it an Islamic welfare state.

He was talking to a group of religious scholars and Ulema from Attock at Mansoorah on Sunday. He said the rulers are the slave of global colonisers and world establishment who are dividing the nation on the lines of sects, schools of thought, regional, ethnic and linguistic biases to control national resources. He urged the Ulema to raise voice against corruption, adding Ulema could become the most effective voice of oppressed and downtrodden people. He said no name of any religious scholar appeared in corruption scandals and Panama.

He urged the Ulema to unite on a single point agenda of enforcement of Islamic system in the country. He said the foremost need was to counter those elements and forces working to divide the nation on sects, schools of thought and regions by joining hands and uniting the nation for foiling the enemy conspiracies. He said those striving for Islamic system must find the solution to their problems in the light of Quran and Sunnah. He invited those Pakistanis adhering to other faiths and religions to study the principles and commandments of Quran and Sunnah. He said Islam declared entire mankind as the family of Allah Almighty and binds all human beings to live and co-exist with love and peace.