TTP man held, weapons recovered in Zhob operation, says ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Under the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, FC and security and agencies carried out intelligence-based operations in Balochistan and North Waziristan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Balochistan FC and intelligence agencies apprehended a TTP facilitator during an operation in Zhob.

IEDs and weapons and ammunition were also recovered which were dumped to carry out a terrorist activity in Quetta.

The security forces recovered a heavy amount of weapons, including guns, mortars rocket launchers, IEDs explosive, communication equipments and extremist literature from Mandi Khel, near Dosaali, North Waziristan.