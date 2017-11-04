No chance of martial law: Ahsan Iqbal

monitoISLAMABAD: Any attempt to impose martial law at this time would be tantamount to breaking the country, said Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Salim Safi's Geo programme Jirga.

He said some lobbies sitting in the US could wish imposition of martial law in Pakistan. These lobbies want to get Pakistan declared a failed state and deprive Pakistan of atomic capability. Any instability at this time would fulfill the wishes of the enemy, he said

He said there is no possibility of a martial law in Pakistan as the military leadership believed in Constitution and law. He corroborated the statement of Ch Nisar Ali Khan with regard to dangers being faced by the country. Meanwhile, according to an INP report, Ahsan Iqbal said rallies being held by Imran showed his plan for the third sit-in.