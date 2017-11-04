Allah Nazar Baloch’s family released

QUETTA: The Balochistan government set free the family of a top Baloch separatist militant commander detained last month while travelling illegally into Pakistan from neighbouring Afghanistan, reported local media.

Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed on Friday that security forces had arrested three women and three children – including the family of Dr Allah Nazar, the chief of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) – but added that all women and children had been released in keeping with the Baloch traditions.

“Security forces had detained four women and three children from Chaman on October 30. Later on, it transpired that the women and children included the wife and daughter of BLF chief Dr Allah Nazar,” Bugti told a news conference in Quetta.